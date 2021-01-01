Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1100 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 581K vs 425K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 9-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
  • Better instruction set architecture

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1100 +37%
581794
Kirin 985
425500
CPU - 139377
GPU - 133940
Memory - 77188
UX - 66447
Total score 581794 425500

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

CPU

Architecture 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 9 8
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support - LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 April 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site -

