Dimensity 1100 vs Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
69
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
50
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
65
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 581K vs 425K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 9-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|139377
|GPU
|-
|133940
|Memory
|-
|77188
|UX
|-
|66447
|Total score
|581794
|425500
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
689
Multi-Core Score
2601
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1100 and Kirin 985
CPU
|Architecture
|3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|9
|8
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|April 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site
|-
