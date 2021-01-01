Dimensity 1100 vs Dimensity 1000L
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 581K vs 343K
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|124605
|GPU
|-
|97817
|Memory
|-
|68951
|UX
|-
|44792
|Total score
|581794
|343875
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
311
Multi-Core Score
1377
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1000L
CPU
|Architecture
|3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|9
|9
|Shading units
|-
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Mediatek M70
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|November 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6885Z
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1