We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 1050 (Mali-G610 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1100
vs
Dimensity 1050

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 175383 -
GPU 231154 -
Memory 118538 -
UX 140457 -
Total score 666018 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 180.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 29.35 images/s -
Speech recognition 51.5 words/s -
Machine learning 57.15 images/s -
Camera shooting 36.75 images/s -
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1010.2 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 23 FPS -
Score 3998 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[High]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 68 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 48 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1050

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G610 MC3
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 9 3
Shading units 144 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4266 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 550
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 May 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6891Z/CZA -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site

