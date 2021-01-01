Dimensity 1200 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
56
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
52
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 612K vs 312K
- Announced 3-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2390 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|88563
|GPU
|212809
|75396
|Memory
|-
|44020
|UX
|-
|40315
|Total score
|612590
|312950
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
911
A11 Bionic +1%
919
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1200 +42%
3252
2286
|Image compression
|-
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|756.85 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 2.39 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|9
|3
|Shading units
|144
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
|-
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4