Dimensity 1200 vs A11 Bionic

Dimensity 1200
VS
A11 Bionic
Dimensity 1200
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 612K vs 312K
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2390 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1200
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1200 +96%
612590
A11 Bionic
312950
CPU - 88563
GPU 212809 75396
Memory - 44020
UX - 40315
Total score 612590 312950
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1200 +42%
3252
A11 Bionic
2286
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 68 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 71 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 2.39 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3000 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP 10 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 9 3
Shading units 144 -
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site -

