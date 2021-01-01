Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1200 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 1200 vs A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 623K vs 408K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 1200
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

Dimensity 1200 +52%
623034
A12 Bionic
408928
CPU - 129259
GPU - 148052
Memory - 56934
UX - 63018
Total score 623034 408928

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3000 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
Execution units 9 4
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site -

