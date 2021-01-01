Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1200 vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 1200 vs A12X Bionic

Dimensity 1200
Dimensity 1200
VS
A12X Bionic
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1200
vs
A12X Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1200
623034
A12X Bionic +2%
633031
Total score 623034 633031

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP - 15 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
Execution units 9 7
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 1200
2. Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Dimensity 1200
3. Dimensity 1100 vs Dimensity 1200
4. Snapdragon 855 vs A12X Bionic
5. Kirin 980 vs A12X Bionic
6. Snapdragon 855 Plus vs A12X Bionic
7. A10 Fusion vs A12X Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Dimensity 1200, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish