We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1200
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 170589 167563
GPU 233643 278665
Memory 118786 91371
UX 145445 138716
Total score 674449 677665
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1200 +17%
3346
Google Tensor
2866
Image compression 171.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 32.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 51.5 words/s -
Machine learning 51.65 images/s -
Camera shooting 27.35 images/s -
HTML 5 3.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 931.9 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 68 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 71 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 9 20
Shading units 144 320
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 19 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2021 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6893 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site Google Tensor official site

