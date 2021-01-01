Dimensity 1200 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
47
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
49
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 372K
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2270 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|170589
|109064
|GPU
|233643
|95721
|Memory
|118786
|72097
|UX
|145445
|91820
|Total score
|669949
|372505
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1200 +66%
992
598
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1200 +71%
3330
1953
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[High]
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
|Huawei Honor 9X
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and Kirin 810
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.27 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2270 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|9
|6
|Shading units
|144
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6893
|Hi6280
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 810 official site
