Dimensity 1200 vs Kirin 810

Dimensity 1200
VS
Kirin 810
Dimensity 1200
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 372K
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2270 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1200
vs
Kirin 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1200 +80%
669949
Kirin 810
372505
CPU 170589 109064
GPU 233643 95721
Memory 118786 72097
UX 145445 91820
Total score 669949 372505
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1200 +66%
992
Kirin 810
598
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1200 +71%
3330
Kirin 810
1953

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 68 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[High]		 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends 71 FPS
[Ultra]		 43 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400		 Huawei Honor 9X
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.27 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2270 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 9 6
Shading units 144 96
FLOPS - 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MT6893 Hi6280
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site HiSilicon Kirin 810 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Dimensity 1200, or ask any questions
