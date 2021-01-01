Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1200 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 623K vs 383K
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 10-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 820
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 1200
vs
Kirin 820

AnTuTu 8

Dimensity 1200 +63%
623034
Kirin 820
383145
CPU - 130435
GPU - 116461
Memory - 70562
UX - 62183
Total score 623034 383145

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 33 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor X10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MP6
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 9 6
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 579 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support - LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2021 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site -

