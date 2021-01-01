Dimensity 1200 vs Kirin 9000E
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
90
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 650K vs 623K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|Total score
|623034
|650775
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
987
Multi-Core Score
3663
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and Kirin 9000E
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|9
|22
|Shading units
|-
|352
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site
