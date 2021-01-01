Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1200 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 623K vs 509K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 1200
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 8

Dimensity 1200 +22%
623034
Dimensity 1000
509134
CPU - 161266
GPU - 196097
Memory - 84463
UX - 69537
Total score 623034 509134

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 9 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 November 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

