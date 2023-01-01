Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1200 vs Dimensity 1050 – what's better?

Dimensity 1200 vs Dimensity 1050

Dimensity 1200
VS
Dimensity 1050
Dimensity 1200
Dimensity 1050

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 1050 (Mali-G610 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 522K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1200
vs
Dimensity 1050

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1200 +28%
669422
Dimensity 1050
522887
CPU 175884 137500
GPU 233693 159729
Memory 120363 96303
UX 145230 129591
Total score 669422 522887
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 175.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 31.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 40 words/s -
Machine learning 52.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 27.2 images/s -
HTML 5 3.88 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 945.7 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 90% 97%
Graphics test 26 FPS 15 FPS
Score 4506 2506

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 68 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 71 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400		 -
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1050

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 32 KB -
L2 cache 320 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G610 MC3
Architecture Valhall Valhall 3
GPU frequency 886 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 9 3
Shading units 144 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 3.0 MediaTek APU 550
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Helio M70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 May 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6893 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1050 and Dimensity 1200, or ask any questions
