Dimensity 1200 vs Dimensity 1050 VS Dimensity 1200 Dimensity 1050 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 1050 (Mali-G610 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 522K

Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 522K 20% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2500 MHz) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Announced 1-year and 4-months later Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 1200 +28% 669422 Dimensity 1050 522887 CPU 175884 137500 GPU 233693 159729 Memory 120363 96303 UX 145230 129591 Total score 669422 522887 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 1200 +33% 997 Dimensity 1050 749 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 1200 +65% 3534 Dimensity 1050 2137 Image compression 175.7 Mpixels/s - Face detection 31.8 images/s - Speech recognition 40 words/s - Machine learning 52.1 images/s - Camera shooting 27.2 images/s - HTML 5 3.88 Mnodes/s - SQLite 945.7 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 1200 +80% 4506 Dimensity 1050 2506 Stability 90% 97% Graphics test 26 FPS 15 FPS Score 4506 2506

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 68 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[High] - Fortnite 28 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 71 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 88 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 51 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Oppo Realme GT Neo

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1050

CPU Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78

3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3000 MHz 2500 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache 32 KB - L2 cache 320 MB - L3 cache 8 MB - Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 10 W -

Graphics GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G610 MC3 Architecture Valhall Valhall 3 GPU frequency 886 MHz 1000 MHz Execution units 9 3 Shading units 144 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s - Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 3.0 MediaTek APU 550 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Helio M70 - 4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced January 2021 May 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number MT6893 - Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site