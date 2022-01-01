Dimensity 1300 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of Google Tensor
- Supports 63% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 31.4 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|187698
|GPU
|-
|298218
|Memory
|-
|100887
|UX
|-
|137683
|Total score
|-
|728782
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
953
Google Tensor +10%
1051
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1300 +12%
3193
2854
3DMark
|Stability
|64%
|55%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|38 FPS
|Score
|4603
|6418
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1300 and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|20
|Shading units
|-
|320
|FLOPS
|-
|2171 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.4 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|S5E9845
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site
|Google Tensor official site
