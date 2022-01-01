Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1300 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Supports 63% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 31.4 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1300
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 187698
GPU - 298218
Memory - 100887
UX - 137683
Total score - 728782
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1300 +12%
3193
Google Tensor
2854

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 1300
4603
Google Tensor +39%
6418
Stability 64% 55%
Graphics test 27 FPS 38 FPS
Score 4603 6418

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1300 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency - 848 MHz
Execution units - 20
Shading units - 320
FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.4 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2022 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - S5E9845
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site Google Tensor official site

