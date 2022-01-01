Dimensity 1300 vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2600 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Announced 7-months later
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|175579
|-
|GPU
|245229
|-
|Memory
|114842
|-
|UX
|131394
|-
|Total score
|665313
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1300 +17%
944
808
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1300 +39%
3165
2285
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|-
|Score
|4613
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|32 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|320 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|9
|4
|Shading units
|144
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6893Z
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
