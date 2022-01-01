Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1300 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Dimensity 1300 vs Dimensity 1100

Dimensity 1300
VS
Dimensity 1100
Dimensity 1300
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1300
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 175579 170399
GPU 245229 232865
Memory 114842 120686
UX 131394 142286
Total score 665313 663320
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 180.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.35 images/s
Speech recognition - 51.5 words/s
Machine learning - 57.15 images/s
Camera shooting - 36.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.91 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1010.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 27 FPS 24 FPS
Score 4613 4010

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 32 KB -
L2 cache 320 KB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 9 9
Shading units 144 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 January 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6893Z MT6891Z/CZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1300, or ask any questions
