Dimensity 1300 vs Dimensity 1100
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2600 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|175579
|170399
|GPU
|245229
|232865
|Memory
|114842
|120686
|UX
|131394
|142286
|Total score
|665313
|663320
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1300 +43%
944
660
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1300 +27%
3165
2497
|Image compression
|-
|180.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.35 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|51.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|57.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|36.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1010.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|24 FPS
|Score
|4613
|4010
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 1100
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|32 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|320 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|9
|9
|Shading units
|144
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6893Z
|MT6891Z/CZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site
