Dimensity 6020 vs Dimensity 1080 VS Dimensity 6020 Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 350K

18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz) Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 6020 350135 Dimensity 1080 +50% 525002 CPU - 142334 GPU - 140609 Memory - 108237 UX - 139021 Total score 350135 525002 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 6020 600 Dimensity 1080 +35% 810 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 6020 1733 Dimensity 1080 +31% 2278

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 6020 n/a Dimensity 1080 2287 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 13 FPS Score - 2287

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 6020 and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Valhall Valhall 2 GPU frequency 950 MHz - Execution units 2 4 Shading units 32 64 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s - Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 - Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support - LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.1 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced March 2023 October 2022 Class Low end Mid range Model number - MT6877V/TTZA Official page MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site