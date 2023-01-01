Dimensity 6020 vs Dimensity 1200 VS Dimensity 6020 Dimensity 1200 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Announced 2-years and 2-months later

Announced 2-years and 2-months later Higher GPU frequency (~7%) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)

Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s) Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 9 score – 678K vs 354K

Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 9 score – 678K vs 354K 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)

36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz) Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 6020 354739 Dimensity 1200 +91% 678754 CPU - 175884 GPU - 233693 Memory - 120363 UX - 145230 Total score 354739 678754 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 6020 602 Dimensity 1200 +68% 1013 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 6020 1767 Dimensity 1200 +102% 3563 Image compression - 175.7 Mpixels/s Face detection - 31.8 images/s Speech recognition - 40 words/s Machine learning - 52.1 images/s Camera shooting - 27.2 images/s HTML 5 - 3.88 Mnodes/s SQLite - 945.7 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 6020 n/a Dimensity 1200 4506 Stability - 90% Graphics test - 26 FPS Score - 4506

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[High] Fortnite - 28 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 51 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 6020 and Dimensity 1200

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78

3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 3000 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache - 32 KB L2 cache - 320 MB L3 cache - 8 MB Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9 Architecture Valhall Valhall GPU frequency 950 MHz 886 MHz Execution units 2 9 Shading units 32 144 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - Helio M70 4G support - LTE Cat. 19 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed - Up to 2500 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.1 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced March 2023 January 2021 Class Low end Flagship Model number - MT6893 Official page MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site