Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 6020 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Dimensity 6020 vs Dimensity 1200

Dimensity 6020
VS
Dimensity 1200
Dimensity 6020
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 9 score – 678K vs 354K
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 6020
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 6020
354739
Dimensity 1200 +91%
678754
CPU - 175884
GPU - 233693
Memory - 120363
UX - 145230
Total score 354739 678754
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 6020
1767
Dimensity 1200 +102%
3563
Image compression - 175.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 31.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 40 words/s
Machine learning - 52.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 27.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 945.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 90%
Graphics test - 26 FPS
Score - 4506

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 6020 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 320 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 886 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Helio M70
4G support - LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2023 January 2021
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MT6893
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 1200
2. Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 1200
3. Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 1200
4. Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 1200
5. Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 1200
6. Helio G88 and Dimensity 6020
7. Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 6020
8. Exynos 1330 and Dimensity 6020
9. Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 6020
10. Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 6020
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 6020, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish