Dimensity 6020 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 9 score – 678K vs 354K
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|175884
|GPU
|-
|233693
|Memory
|-
|120363
|UX
|-
|145230
|Total score
|354739
|678754
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
602
Dimensity 1200 +68%
1013
Multi-Core Score
1767
Dimensity 1200 +102%
3563
|Image compression
|-
|175.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|31.8 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|40 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|52.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|27.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.88 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|945.7 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|90%
|Graphics test
|-
|26 FPS
|Score
|-
|4506
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 6020 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|320 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|886 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|32
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Helio M70
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|January 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6893
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1