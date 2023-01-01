Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 6080 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 6080 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 6080
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 9 score – 679K vs 405K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 6080
405048
Dimensity 1200 +68%
679617
CPU - 171386
GPU - 238223
Memory - 127432
UX - 144883
Total score 405048 679617
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 175.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 31.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 40 words/s
Machine learning - 52.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 27.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 945.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 27 FPS
Score - 4520

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 6080 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 32 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 320 KB
L3 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops 980 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Helio M70
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2023 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6833GP MT6893
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

