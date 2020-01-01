Dimensity 700 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 251K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|47633
|GPU
|-
|78628
|Memory
|-
|33145
|UX
|-
|24576
|Total score
|286122
|251503
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
538
A10 Fusion +45%
779
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +22%
1727
1411
|Image compression
|-
|65.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|29.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.83 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|426.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and A10 Fusion
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|-
|196
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
|-
