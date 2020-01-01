Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Dimensity 700 vs A10 Fusion

Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 251K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
A10 Fusion

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700 +14%
286122
A10 Fusion
251503
CPU - 47633
GPU - 78628
Memory - 33145
UX - 24576
Total score 286122 251503

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700
538
A10 Fusion +45%
779
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +22%
1727
A10 Fusion
1411
Image compression - 65.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.5 words/s
Machine learning - 29.55 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.83 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 426.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units - 196
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Dimensity 700, or ask any questions
