Dimensity 700 vs A11 Bionic

Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 317K vs 286K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700
286122
A11 Bionic +11%
317243
CPU - 88563
GPU - 75396
Memory - 44020
UX - 40315
Total score 286122 317243

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700
538
A11 Bionic +73%
931
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700
1727
A11 Bionic +36%
2341
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 2 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site -

