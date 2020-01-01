Dimensity 700 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 317K vs 286K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|88563
|GPU
|-
|75396
|Memory
|-
|44020
|UX
|-
|40315
|Total score
|286122
|317243
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
538
A11 Bionic +73%
931
Multi-Core Score
1727
A11 Bionic +36%
2341
|Image compression
|-
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|756.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1