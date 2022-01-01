Dimensity 700 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
83
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
92
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Supports 150% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 724K vs 338K
- 41% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97246
|185695
|GPU
|82206
|285023
|Memory
|70281
|118389
|UX
|88538
|131689
|Total score
|338381
|724750
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
566
A14 Bionic +184%
1606
Multi-Core Score
1733
A14 Bionic +139%
4136
|Image compression
|101.85 Mpixels/s
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|15 images/s
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|32.9 words/s
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|27.9 images/s
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|14.55 images/s
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.1 Mnodes/s
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|543.4 Krows/s
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|77%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|45 FPS
|Score
|1097
|7612
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|51 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|37 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|25 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|59 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|-
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6833V/ZA
|APL1W01
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
|-
