We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Supports 150% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 724K vs 338K
  • 41% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700
338381
A14 Bionic +114%
724750
CPU 97246 185695
GPU 82206 285023
Memory 70281 118389
UX 88538 131689
Total score 338381 724750
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700
566
A14 Bionic +184%
1606
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700
1733
A14 Bionic +139%
4136
Image compression 101.85 Mpixels/s 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection 15 images/s 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition 32.9 words/s 95.65 words/s
Machine learning 27.9 images/s 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting 14.55 images/s 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 2.1 Mnodes/s 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite 543.4 Krows/s 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 700
1097
A14 Bionic +594%
7612
Stability 98% 77%
Graphics test 6 FPS 45 FPS
Score 1097 7612

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 25 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 59 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 -
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6833V/ZA APL1W01
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site -

