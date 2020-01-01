Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Announced 5-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 172K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Dimensity 700 +66%
286122
Apple A9
172042
CPU - 70699
GPU - 36687
Memory - 31959
UX - 35338
Total score 286122 172042

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700
538
Apple A9 +2%
548
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +73%
1727
Apple A9
997
Image compression - 53.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.04 images/s
Speech recognition - 21.9 words/s
Machine learning - 26.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 12.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.34 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 313 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2200 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units - 192
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site -

