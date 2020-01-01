Dimensity 700 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Has 6 more cores
- Announced 5-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 172K
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|70699
|GPU
|-
|36687
|Memory
|-
|31959
|UX
|-
|35338
|Total score
|286122
|172042
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
538
Apple A9 +2%
548
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +73%
1727
997
|Image compression
|-
|53.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.04 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|21.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|12.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|313 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Apple A9
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|-
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
|-
