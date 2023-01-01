Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 713K vs 341K
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 700
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700
341439
Google Tensor +109%
713275
CPU 99830 190622
GPU 80609 281023
Memory 67020 101339
UX 91385 135229
Total score 341439 713275
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700
1746
Google Tensor +64%
2868
Image compression 102.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.8 words/s -
Machine learning 27.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.1 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 543.4 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 700
1195
Google Tensor +422%
6242
Stability 99% 56%
Graphics test 7 FPS 37 FPS
Score 1195 6242

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 25 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 59 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5.6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 2 20
Shading units 32 320
FLOPS 420 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Exynos 5300g
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 7350 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 3670 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2020 October 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6833V/ZA S5E9845
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site Google Tensor official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

