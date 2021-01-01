Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Performs 5.9x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 340K vs 129K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|98632
|44402
|GPU
|71777
|11914
|Memory
|72555
|39120
|UX
|93594
|31774
|Total score
|340269
|129580
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +190%
568
196
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +96%
1740
886
|Image compression
|-
|68.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.19 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|14.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|10 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|4.67 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.33 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|335.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|51 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|37 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|25 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|59 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6833V/ZA
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
|-
