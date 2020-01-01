Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 167K
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Kirin 710

AnTuTu 8

Dimensity 700 +71%
286122
Kirin 710
167659
CPU - 62607
GPU - 22111
Memory - 36623
UX - 31490
Total score 286122 167659

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +64%
538
Kirin 710
329
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +44%
1727
Kirin 710
1203
Image compression - 83.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 24 words/s
Machine learning - 17.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 454.55 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 56 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G51
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

