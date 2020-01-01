Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 810

Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700
VS
Kirin 810
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 323K vs 286K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Kirin 810

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700
286122
Kirin 810 +13%
323043
CPU - 103259
GPU - 85059
Memory - 69725
UX - 58333
Total score 286122 323043

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700
538
Kirin 810 +13%
610
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700
1727
Kirin 810 +17%
2028

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site -

