Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 820
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
56
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
45
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Announced 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 820
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 375K vs 286K
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|130435
|GPU
|-
|116461
|Memory
|-
|70562
|UX
|-
|62183
|Total score
|286122
|375902
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
538
Kirin 820 +20%
645
Multi-Core Score
1727
Kirin 820 +42%
2459
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor X10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Kirin 820
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MP6
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|579 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|March 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1