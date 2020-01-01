Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced 5-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 175K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Kirin 950

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700 +63%
286122
Kirin 950
175067
CPU - 49307
GPU - 14445
Memory - 26207
UX - 26027
Total score 286122 175067

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +58%
538
Kirin 950
341
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +35%
1727
Kirin 950
1283

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Valhall Midgard
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site -

