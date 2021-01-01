Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 955
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
25
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
41
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Announced 4-years and 8-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 340K vs 141K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|98632
|54012
|GPU
|71777
|8135
|Memory
|72555
|29524
|UX
|93594
|48356
|Total score
|340269
|141517
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +63%
568
348
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +59%
1740
1097
|Image compression
|-
|72.65 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|10.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|19.25 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|16.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|8.98 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.36 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|366.8 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|51 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|37 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|25 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|59 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|April 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6833V/ZA
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1