Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 955

Dimensity 700
VS
Kirin 955
Dimensity 700
Kirin 955

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced 4-years and 8-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 340K vs 141K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Kirin 955

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700 +140%
340269
Kirin 955
141517
CPU 98632 54012
GPU 71777 8135
Memory 72555 29524
UX 93594 48356
Total score 340269 141517
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +63%
568
Kirin 955
348
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +59%
1740
Kirin 955
1097
Image compression - 72.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 10.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 19.25 words/s
Machine learning - 16.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.98 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.36 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 366.8 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 25 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 59 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Valhall Midgard
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6833V/ZA -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site -

