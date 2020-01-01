Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 960

Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700
VS
Kirin 960
Kirin 960

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 209K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Supports 69% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Kirin 960

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700 +37%
286122
Kirin 960
209134
CPU - 67614
GPU - 55348
Memory - 49985
UX - 43847
Total score 286122 209134

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +41%
538
Kirin 960
382
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +8%
1727
Kirin 960
1605
Image compression - 82.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 28.75 words/s
Machine learning - 21.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.79 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 453.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1037 MHz
Execution units 2 8
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Helio G90T vs Dimensity 700
2. Dimensity 800 vs Dimensity 700
3. Snapdragon 730G vs Kirin 960
4. Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 960
5. Snapdragon 665 vs Kirin 960
6. Kirin 980 vs Kirin 960
7. Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 960

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Dimensity 700, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish