Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 209K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Supports 69% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|67614
|GPU
|-
|55348
|Memory
|-
|49985
|UX
|-
|43847
|Total score
|286122
|209134
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +41%
538
382
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +8%
1727
1605
|Image compression
|-
|82.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|28.75 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|21.45 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.8 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.79 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|453.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Kirin 960
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|8
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|October 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
|-
