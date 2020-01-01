Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 239K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 70% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Kirin 970

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700 +19%
286122
Kirin 970
239532
CPU - 66289
GPU - 73245
Memory - 50039
UX - 41387
Total score 286122 239532

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +38%
538
Kirin 970
391
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +26%
1727
Kirin 970
1370
Image compression - 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.4 words/s
Machine learning - 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 415.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 746 MHz
Execution units 2 12
Shading units - 192
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site -

