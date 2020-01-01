Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 980

Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700
VS
Kirin 980
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 399K vs 286K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Kirin 980

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700
286122
Kirin 980 +40%
399215
CPU - 134572
GPU - 135339
Memory - 65549
UX - 67634
Total score 286122 399215

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700
538
Kirin 980 +29%
695
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700
1727
Kirin 980 +44%
2491
Image compression - 123.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 47.2 words/s
Machine learning - 47.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 23.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.39 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 655 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units - 160
FLOPS - 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced November 2020 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Dimensity 700, or ask any questions
