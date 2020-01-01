Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
47
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 399K vs 286K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|134572
|GPU
|-
|135339
|Memory
|-
|65549
|UX
|-
|67634
|Total score
|286122
|399215
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
538
Kirin 980 +29%
695
Multi-Core Score
1727
Kirin 980 +44%
2491
|Image compression
|-
|123.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|47.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|47.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|23.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.39 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|655 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Kirin 980
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|10
|Shading units
|-
|160
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
