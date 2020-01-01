Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 990 (4G) – what's better?

Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 990 (4G)

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 430K vs 286K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Kirin 990 (4G)

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700
286122
Kirin 990 (4G) +50%
430303
CPU - 138017
GPU - 145170
Memory - 98516
UX - 55324
Total score 286122 430303

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700
1727
Kirin 990 (4G) +78%
3081
Image compression - 148.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 23.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 54.1 words/s
Machine learning - 55.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 28.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.13 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 797.5 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 16
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2020 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (4G) and Dimensity 700, or ask any questions
