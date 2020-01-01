Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 430K vs 286K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|138017
|GPU
|-
|145170
|Memory
|-
|98516
|UX
|-
|55324
|Total score
|286122
|430303
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
538
Kirin 990 (4G) +38%
743
Multi-Core Score
1727
Kirin 990 (4G) +78%
3081
|Image compression
|-
|148.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|23.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|54.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|55.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|28.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.13 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|797.5 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Kirin 990 (4G)
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|16
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1