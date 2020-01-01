Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 498K vs 286K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|154284
|GPU
|-
|174684
|Memory
|-
|100370
|UX
|-
|70979
|Total score
|286122
|498303
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
538
Kirin 990 (5G) +43%
770
Multi-Core Score
1727
Kirin 990 (5G) +78%
3079
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
1200 x 2640
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Kirin 990 (5G)
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|16
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
