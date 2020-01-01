Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 8 score – 425K vs 286K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Kirin 985

AnTuTu 8

Dimensity 700
286122
Kirin 985 +49%
425580
CPU - 139377
GPU - 133940
Memory - 77188
UX - 66447
Total score 286122 425580

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700
538
Kirin 985 +28%
689
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700
1727
Kirin 985 +49%
2577

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 8
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 April 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 985 and Dimensity 700, or ask any questions
