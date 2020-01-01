Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 509K vs 286K
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 8

Dimensity 700
286122
Dimensity 1000 +78%
509758
CPU - 161266
GPU - 196097
Memory - 84463
UX - 69537
Total score 286122 509758

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700
1727
Dimensity 1000 +80%
3115

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

