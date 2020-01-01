Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus – what's better?

Dimensity 700 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus

Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700
VS
Dimensity 1000 Plus
Dimensity 1000 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 494K vs 286K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Dimensity 1000 Plus

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700
286122
Dimensity 1000 Plus +73%
494838
CPU - 126387
GPU - 200202
Memory - 84772
UX - 72999
Total score 286122 494838

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 45 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 55 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 1000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache - 0.512 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2020 May 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 700 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
2. MediaTek Dimensity 700 or MediaTek Helio G85
3. MediaTek Dimensity 700 or MediaTek Dimensity 720
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or Samsung Exynos 990
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or MediaTek Dimensity 1000L

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000 Plus and Dimensity 700, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish