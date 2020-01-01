Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Dimensity 700 vs Dimensity 1000L

Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 337K vs 286K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700
286122
Dimensity 1000L +18%
337402
CPU - 124605
GPU - 97817
Memory - 68951
UX - 44792
Total score 286122 337402

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6885Z
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G90T vs Dimensity 700
2. MediaTek Dimensity 800 vs Dimensity 700
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
5. HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 vs Dimensity 1000L

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Dimensity 700, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish