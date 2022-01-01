Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 664K vs 335K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700
335210
Dimensity 1100 +98%
664145
CPU 97246 175383
GPU 82206 231154
Memory 70281 118538
UX 88538 140457
Total score 335210 664145
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700
1722
Dimensity 1100 +44%
2486
Image compression 101.85 Mpixels/s 180.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 15 images/s 29.35 images/s
Speech recognition 32.9 words/s 51.5 words/s
Machine learning 27.9 images/s 57.15 images/s
Camera shooting 14.55 images/s 36.75 images/s
HTML 5 2.1 Mnodes/s 3.91 Mnodes/s
SQLite 543.4 Krows/s 1010.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 700
1101
Dimensity 1100 +262%
3981
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 23 FPS
Score 1101 3981

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[Medium]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 25 FPS
[Low]		 27 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 59 FPS
[Low]		 68 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Low]		 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6833V/ZA MT6891Z/CZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

