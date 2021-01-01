Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Dimensity 700 vs Dimensity 1200

Dimensity 700
VS
Dimensity 1200
Dimensity 700
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 295K
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700
295591
Dimensity 1200 +114%
631779
CPU 102180 -
GPU 66147 212809
Memory 71740 -
UX 59364 -
Total score 295591 631779
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700
1728
Dimensity 1200 +92%
3318

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[Medium]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 25 FPS
[Low]		 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 59 FPS
[Low]		 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Low]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6833V/ZA MT6893
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 700, or ask any questions
