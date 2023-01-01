Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 7020 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7020 (with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7020
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7020
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 135029
GPU - 135087
Memory - 96902
UX - 137728
Total score - 503326
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2302

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 62 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 37 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 86 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7020 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 4 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name IMG BXM-8-256 Mali-G68 MP4
Architecture PowerVR IMG GPU Valhall 2nd gen
GPU frequency 900 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 8 4
Shading units 18 -
Total shaders 144 -
FLOPS 259.2 Gigaflops 686 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 3.0 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2023 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6877V/TTZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 7020, or ask any questions
