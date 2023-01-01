Dimensity 7020 vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7020 (with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7020
- Announced 7-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|135029
|GPU
|-
|135087
|Memory
|-
|96902
|UX
|-
|137728
|Total score
|-
|503326
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
525
Dimensity 1080 +59%
835
Multi-Core Score
1701
Dimensity 1080 +39%
2367
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2302
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|62 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|37 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|86 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7020 and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Mali-G68 MP4
|Architecture
|PowerVR IMG GPU
|Valhall 2nd gen
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|8
|4
|Shading units
|18
|-
|Total shaders
|144
|-
|FLOPS
|259.2 Gigaflops
|686 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|3.0
|2.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6877V/TTZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
