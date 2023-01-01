Dimensity 7050 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
100
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7050
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 8-months later
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 9 score – 944K vs 554K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|144109
|248335
|GPU
|140847
|394336
|Memory
|126627
|153536
|UX
|139513
|147260
|Total score
|554261
|944483
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
846
A16 Bionic +124%
1891
Multi-Core Score
2304
A16 Bionic +135%
5412
|Image compression
|-
|243.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|46.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|141.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|117.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|54.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|5.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1430 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|58 FPS
|Score
|2294
|9846
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7050 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|16 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple A16 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|6
|Shading units
|64
|768
|FLOPS
|686 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 550
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 48MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|September 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877 MT6877V/TTZA
|APL1W10
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site
|-
