Dimensity 7050 vs Dimensity 6020
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7050
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 9 score – 550K vs 370K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|144109
|104400
|GPU
|140847
|84775
|Memory
|126627
|83093
|UX
|139513
|100207
|Total score
|550882
|370519
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 7050 +39%
832
598
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 7050 +32%
2300
1744
Promotion
3DMark
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|-
|Score
|2295
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7050 and Dimensity 6020
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|4 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|686 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 550
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|March 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6877 MT6877V/TTZA
|MT6833
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site
Cast your vote
44 (86.3%)
7 (13.7%)
Total votes: 51