Dimensity 7050 vs Dimensity 6080

Dimensity 7050
VS
Dimensity 6080
Dimensity 7050
Dimensity 6080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 6080 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 9 score – 550K vs 405K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7050
vs
Dimensity 6080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 7050 +36%
550132
Dimensity 6080
405048
CPU 144109 -
GPU 140847 -
Memory 126627 -
UX 139513 -
Total score 550132 405048
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Score 2295 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7050 and Dimensity 6080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 4 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 686 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 550 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2023 June 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6877 MT6877V/TTZA MT6833GP
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6080 and Dimensity 7050, or ask any questions
