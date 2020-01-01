Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 720 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 ( Mali-G57 MC3) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 3 years and 11 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 250K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 720 +21%
302712
A10 Fusion
250869

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC3 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 3 6
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2020 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Dimensity 720 or ask any questions
