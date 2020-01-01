Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 720 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 720 vs A11 Bionic

Dimensity 720
Dimensity 720
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 ( Mali-G57 MC3) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Announced 2 years and 11 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 302K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 720
302712
A11 Bionic +5%
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 720 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC3 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores 3 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Dimensity 720 or ask any questions
