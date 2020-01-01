Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 720 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 ( Mali-G57 MC3) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced 11 months later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 302K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 720
302712
A13 Bionic +58%
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 720 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC3 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores 3 4
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2020 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site -

