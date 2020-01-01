Dimensity 720 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 ( Mali-G57 MC3) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 4 years and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 170K
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 720 +77%
302712
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC3
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and MediaTek Dimensity 720
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and MediaTek Dimensity 720
- MediaTek Helio G90T and Dimensity 720
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 and MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Apple A13 Bionic and Apple A9
- Apple A12 Bionic and Apple A9
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Apple A9
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Apple A9