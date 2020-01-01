Dimensity 720 vs Kirin 710
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 720 (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 157K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 720 +56%
514
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 720 +40%
1668
1188
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 720 +81%
286346
157960
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|3
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|July 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or MediaTek Dimensity 720
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 or MediaTek Dimensity 720
- MediaTek Helio G90T or Dimensity 720
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 or MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 710F or Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or HiSilicon Kirin 710