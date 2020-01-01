Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 720 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 720 (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 156K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 720 +61%
509
Kirin 710A
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 720 +46%
1674
Kirin 710A
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 720 +84%
288638
Kirin 710A
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 720 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G51
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 3 4
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2020 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6853V -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site -

